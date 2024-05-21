All NPP PCs offered 30 slots for recruitment into security services – Minority alleges

Politics of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.kasapafmonline.com/

The Minority in Parliament has alleged that the government is recruiting its party’s foot soldiers into the security forces ahead of the general elections of 2024.



According to the caucus, there has been a deliberate attempt to taint the December elections by offering to all NPP parliamentary candidates 30 slots for recruitment into the various security agencies.



Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, expressed these worries at a press briefing, stating that National Democratic Congress (NDC) members will fiercely oppose any unapproved acts by these recruits, who are known as NPP thugs in uniform.



“It is unacceptable that the government continues to put cheap partisan considerations ahead of the overall peace, security and stability of our country in the run-up to the 2024 elections,” he stated.



Dr. Ato Forson further stated that the NDC is ready to thwart any government maneuver intended to sway the 2024 elections in their favor.



“We wish to remind President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia that they will not have their way this time regardless of whatever maneuverings that they will roll out in the 2024 elections.



“We will resist these shenanigans with all our might. Our members, supporters and sympathisers will not just defend themselves against unlawful attacks by NPP thugs in uniforms, we shall hold these NPP hoodlums personally responsible for their unlawful violations of the laws of Ghana and the legitimate rights of our people.



“It is in the interest of the NPP footsoldiers to act lawfully or face the full consequences of their actions and the wrath of our supporters,” he stated.