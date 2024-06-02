All pupils will receive Ghana Card numbers – Dr Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: GNA

Starting June 17, all basic school children in Ghana will receive Ghana Card numbers for a unique identity, announced NPP Flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his visit to Dambai in the Oti region.



This initiative, in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service, Births and Deaths Registry, Ghana Statistical Service, and National Identification Authority, will provide children aged 0-13 with a unique ID number linked to their parents.



Dr. Bawumia emphasized the Ghana Card’s role in recognizing children’s identities and rights from birth and enhancing the public sector's efficiency.



His tour included a visit to Dambai Saturday market and meeting with 'Youth Connect' participants, highlighting strong local support for his leadership.