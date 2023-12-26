You are here: HomeNews2023 12 26Article 1904270

All smiles as Akufo-Addo meets Kissi Agyebeng

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng were captured in a moment of camaraderie at the launch of the evaluation of the national Anti-corruption Action Plan held at the Jubilee House on December 21, 2023.

In a photograph shared on the President's official Facebook page, the two public figures could be seen exchanging warm smiles and a firm handshake.

The image reflects a positive atmosphere between the President and Agyebeng, dispelling recent tensions that surfaced when the Special Prosecutor accused the judiciary of hindering his anti-corruption efforts.

President Akufo-Addo was dressed in a light blue long-sleeved shirt adorned with white lines, while the Special Prosecutor, donned in an official suit complemented by a tie.



