Source: GNA

All temporary cars to be used by EC must be embossed

Representatives from political parties in the Essikado Ketan Constituency have urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to ensure that all temporary vehicles used in the election process are clearly marked with EC logos.

This call aims to reduce voter suspicions and increase trust during elections.

The request was made during an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee meeting, where concerns were raised about the use of unmarked vehicles in remote areas for transporting electoral materials, which has previously led to doubts among voters.

