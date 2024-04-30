Alleged Ejisu bribery: White envelope contained lunch offer - EC

Politics of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

The Electoral Commission (EC) has wrapped up its investigation into a widely circulated video showing an individual placing a white envelope on a table in front of EC officials during the Ejisu by-election on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.



According to the EC's findings, the envelope actually contained money intended for the officials' lunch.



In a statement released on Tuesday, the EC clarified that the individual in the video approached the officials and asked if they had eaten. After they responded in the negative, he placed the envelope on the table and instructed them to use its contents for their lunch before walking away.



The EC has swiftly taken action in response to the incident.



It has immediately withdrawn the services of the two temporary election officers involved.



Additionally, the EC has initiated discussions with the Ghana Police Service to commence criminal investigations into the matter.



The incident, which had raised concerns about potential bribery, appears to have been a misunderstanding.





Read the EC's full statement below:





