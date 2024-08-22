Alleged murder: Police personnel cannot engage in side jobs without approval – Bonaa

General News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Security Analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa has emphasized that police officers are not allowed to engage in side jobs without formal approval from the Inspector General of Police (IGP).



His comments come after Constable Smith Gyeki, an off-duty police officer working as a ride-hailing driver, shot and killed a man over a fare dispute.



Dr. Bonaa urged security agency leaders to enforce regulations, questioning whether Constable Gyeki had permission to use his vehicle for business.



He stressed the need for stricter supervision to prevent such incidents.