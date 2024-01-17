Alleged notorious mobile phone snatcher stoned to death in Wasa Akropong

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 January 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

An alleged notorious phone thief known as Atta has been apprehended by fellow residents, stripped naked, and stoned to death in Wasa Akropong, located in the Amenfi East municipality of the Western Region.



The incident, saw the community taking matters into their own hands to address the perceived threat posed by the alleged notorious mobile phone snatcher.



The lifeless body of Atta has been transported to the Wasa Akropong Government Hospital morgue, where it is awaiting autopsy.



The local police have initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.