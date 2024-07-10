You are here: HomeNews2024 07 10Article 1958873

Alleged recruitment scam: Soldiers clash with Police over ‘misrepresentations’ to Court

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have strongly refuted police claims that they refused to produce Captain Abel Nartey, accused of involvement in a GH¢130,000 recruitment scam, for police investigations.

The GAF stated that these misrepresentations led to a bench warrant for Captain Nartey's arrest, which they argue tarnished their reputation.

The police maintained they contacted the army multiple times without response.

The court, presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah, rescinded the bench warrant after the military produced Captain Nartey.

The GAF emphasized that no wireless messages were received, challenging the police to prove otherwise.

