Alliance Drivers of Ghana endorse Bawumia’s 8–10-year license renewal promise

The Alliance Drivers of Ghana has welcomed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's pledge to extend the driver's license renewal period from two years to eight or ten years.



The group expressed their enthusiasm, hoping that this promise will be fulfilled if Bawumia wins the presidency.



They plan to actively campaign for him in the upcoming elections.



While some have raised concerns about potential neglect of eye health with longer renewal periods, the group's National P.R.O., Kwaku Boateng, emphasized personal responsibility among drivers to maintain their vision, viewing the policy as a way to reduce bureaucratic burdens and improve road safety.