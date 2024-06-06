You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1946993

Allies back Modi for third term after election setback

Narendra Modi is set to become India's prime minister for a third term after his National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority in the election.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats, short of the 272 needed to form government, but the NDA's 293 seats ensured victory. The opposition INDIA coalition won 232 seats and has yet to concede.

Modi's reduced majority may force him to be more democratic and inclusive.

The US has congratulated Modi on his win, and he is likely to be sworn in for a record-equalling third term later this week.

