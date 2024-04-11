Allotey Jacobs commends IGP for arresting suspects in false genital disappearance claims

General News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has praised the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare and his officers for swiftly arresting individuals spreading false claims about the disappearance of their genitals.



The incidents, which occurred in Kasoa, sparked public panic and led to mob justice against suspects.



Reports of genital disappearances in Kasoa and other communities gained widespread attention through social media, prompting the Ghana Police Service to issue a statement clarifying that these claims were false.



The police warned against such behavior, emphasizing the potential harm it could cause to innocent individuals and public peace.



In response to the arrests made by the police, Allotey Jacobs expressed disgust at the spread of these false stories, noting that such actions are intended to create chaos and confusion on Peace FM.



He recalled similar incidents in the past, where individuals falsely accused others of causing their genitals to shrink during Ghanaian military officer and politician Ignatius Kutu Acheampong's rule.



Allotey Jacobs commended the Ghana Police Service for its quick action in addressing the situation and preventing further escalation of tensions in Kasoa and beyond.



He specifically praised the IGP and the police hierarchy for their boldness in arresting those responsible for spreading the falsehoods.



"Let me commend the IGP and the Ghana Police Service. They’ve done well; for the first time they have arrested people," Allotey Jacobs stated, expressing confidence that such incidents would be deterred in the future.



The arrests serve as a warning to others who may attempt to spread false information or incite violence through misleading claims.