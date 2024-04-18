Allotey Jacobs criticizes inclusion of Mahama's projects in gov't performance tracker

Politics of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Social commentator Bernard Allotey Jacobs has criticized District Chief Executives (DCEs) and Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) for including projects completed by former President Mahama's administration in the performance tracker launched by the Nana Addo government.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Allotey Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), argued against the inclusion of projects from the previous government in the new tracker.



He vehemently stated, "Any DCE or MCE who puts projects done by the previous government into the performance tracker should be sacked. He is not being truthful."



Allotey Jacobs emphasized that while the government's performance tracker is commendable, including projects from the previous administration sends the wrong message.



Allotey Jacobs suggested a more transparent approach, stating, "Even if the project was completed in your tenure, you should state that it was started by the previous government and completed by your government, citing the date of commencement and the dates of completion."



He believes this approach would provide a clearer picture of each government's contributions.



According to Allotey Jacobs, the performance tracker is primarily understood by the educated elite, particularly the middle class. He argued that it is the educated elite who will effectively explain the tracker's contents to the grassroots.



He stated, "Look, the people who are walking on the street chanting the slogans of the political parties are not interested in reading the content of the performance tracker. It is the educated ones who will influence the grassroots."



In conclusion, Allotey criticized the inclusion of projects from the previous government in the performance tracker, arguing that it undermines the tracker's integrity.



He emphasized the need for transparency and accuracy in reporting government achievements, suggesting that projects should be clearly attributed to the respective administrations responsible for their implementation.