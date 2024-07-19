Allow SDA members vote with security personnel – Bryan Acheampong advocates

Politics of Friday, 19 July 2024

Minister for Agriculture Bryan Acheampong has urged the Seventh-day Adventist Church (SDA) to allow its members to vote alongside security personnel, highlighting that the church's 800,000 members in Ghana face disenfranchisement due to their faith prohibiting work on Saturdays.



He called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to facilitate this change.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also appealed to the SDA to reconsider their stance on voting on Saturdays.



He emphasized the importance of participating in elections as a civic duty and suggested finding practical solutions that respect both religious convictions and the right to vote.