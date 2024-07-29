You are here: HomeNews2024 07 29Article 1964540

Source: GNA

Alpha Beta Education Centre Limited has valid land title to parcels of land – Appeal Court declares

The court also awarded GHC100,000 in costs to Alpha Beta

The Court of Appeal has affirmed Alpha Beta Education Centre Limited’s ownership of land in Dansoman-Akokoforto, Accra.

The court upheld the validity of the land title certificate issued to Alpha Beta by the Lands Commission and ordered recovery of the land from trespassers.

A perpetual injunction was granted against the defendants, preventing further interference with the land.

The court also awarded GHC100,000 in costs to Alpha Beta and GHC40,000 in damages against each defendant.

The appeal was made following dissatisfaction with a High Court ruling, with the Court of Appeal finding that the defendants had trespassed and failed to prove fraud by Alpha Beta.

