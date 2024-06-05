Although it’s allowed, it’s possible A-G is running away from cross-examination – Kpebu

Politics of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Martin Luther Kpebu, a private legal practitioner, has suggested that Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame may have intentionally avoided signing an affidavit in response to allegations made by Richard Jakpa to avoid cross-examination.



Kpebu noted that while this is possible, it is also permissible in law. Jakpa had alleged that Dame tried to influence his testimony in the ambulance purchase trial, and the NDC has released an audio recording as evidence.



The A-G has opposed Jakpa's application to strike out charges and terminate proceedings, leading some to believe he is trying to avoid cross-examination.