Ama Badu D/A Primary school teachers get creative for Independence Day

At Ama Badu D/A Primary School in Mpasatia, situated within the Atwima Mponua district of the Ashanti Region, teachers are employing innovative techniques to ready their students for the upcoming 6th March Independence Day celebration march.

Despite the absence of traditional drums, teachers have ingeniously utilized empty tomato paste containers and gallons to fashion makeshift drums. Undeterred by the school's lack of conventional instruments, they are committed to ensuring their students are well-prepared for the event. Through creativity and resourcefulness, they have devised a solution to provide the necessary rhythmic accompaniment for the march.

