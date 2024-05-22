Ama Governor to be called to the Bar on May 31

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Source: The Law Platform

After bouts of controversies surrounding her call to the bar in 2022 and 2023, Social media influencer and self confessed bi-sexual Ghanaian, Elorm Ababio, has now been granted the opportunity of enrollment to the Ghana Bar .



Ms. Elorm Ababio popularly known as Ama Governor adds to 181 other persons qualified to be called to the Bar this 31st day of May 2024.



The list of persons qualified to be called to the bar per a notice issued under the hand of the Director of the Ghana School of Law is not exhaustive and may change upon the attention of the General Legal Council drawn to certain irregularities.