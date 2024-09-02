Amaliba hints at appealing court ruling on Techiman electoral violence case

General News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: 3news

Abraham Amaliba, the lawyer for the six victims of the Techiman South electoral violence, has expressed dissatisfaction with the Wenchi High Court's ruling on their case.



The court ordered the government to pay GHC 270,000 in total compensation for the victims' violated rights and legal fees.



While the court acknowledged that the victims' rights to life and dignity were breached, Amaliba argued that the compensation is inadequate, given the costs incurred during the trial.



He revealed that they are considering an appeal to seek higher compensation, emphasizing that state agents should not harm unarmed civilians.