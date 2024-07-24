Amamorley residents to construct police station

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Residents Landlords Association of Amamorley, in collaboration with the Ga North Municipal Assembly, is constructing a police station to bolster community security.



Funded by ground rent payments, landowner contributions, and local businesses, the 36-month project aims to enhance safety, especially during festive seasons.



At a town hall meeting, Acting Chief Nii Ashitey Tetteh emphasized collective commitment, and Assemblyman Raymond Tetteh Commey highlighted proactive community efforts.



Despite low crime rates, landowners support the precautionary measure.



The Ghana Police Service will design the station, and a committee will oversee the project, with groundbreaking planned during the Homowo festival.