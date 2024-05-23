Amb. Baba Kamara officially introduced as ECOWAS Special Envoy on Counter Terrorism to President of Ghana

Politics of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Kasapa FM

ECOWAS Commission President, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, led a delegation to brief President Akufo-Addo on regional developments and seek his leadership on issues of discord and terrorism.



The delegation also aimed to reactivate the counter-terrorism mission and introduced ECOWAS Special Envoy on Counter-Terrorism, Ambassador Baba Kamara.



President Akufo-Addo, a strong advocate against terrorism, emphasized the need for global cooperation and matching resources to combat terrorism effectively.



Dr. Touray praised Ghana's efforts in securing UN support and called for an ECOWAS-wide initiative for a unified strategy. Other delegation members included ECOWAS officials Dr. Abdel-Fatau Musah and Baba Gana Wakil.