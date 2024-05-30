You are here: HomeNews2024 05 30Article 1944332

Source: Peace FM Online

Ambulance Case: Jakpa's tape is NDC's ploy to create doubts in the minds of Ghanaians - Kwamena Duncan

Kwamena Duncan has criticized Richard Jakpa and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the controversial ambulance purchase trial involving Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame and Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Jakpa and Ato Forson are accused of causing a €2.37 million financial loss to the state through a flawed ambulance deal.

Jakpa claimed the A-G sought his help to incriminate Forson, revealing recorded conversations.

Duncan condemned the recording as illegal and a tactic to undermine the A-G's case, suggesting it was a scheme by the NDC to create public doubt.

