Ambulance Case: Jakpa's tape is NDC's ploy to create doubts in the minds of Ghanaians - Kwamena Duncan

Politics of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Peace FM Online

Kwamena Duncan has criticized Richard Jakpa and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the controversial ambulance purchase trial involving Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame and Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



Jakpa and Ato Forson are accused of causing a €2.37 million financial loss to the state through a flawed ambulance deal.



Jakpa claimed the A-G sought his help to incriminate Forson, revealing recorded conversations.



Duncan condemned the recording as illegal and a tactic to undermine the A-G's case, suggesting it was a scheme by the NDC to create public doubt.