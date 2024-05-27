Ambulance Case: Plot by Richard Jakpa to entrap Attorney General revealed

General News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Asaase News has revealed a plot to entrap Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame. Richard Jakpa, on trial for financial loss related to ambulance procurement, allegedly recorded the AG during a meeting arranged by a Supreme Court judge, Jakpa's relative.



Jakpa sought plea bargaining but faced rejection due to improper proposals.



Despite this, he recorded the AG during the meeting, aiming to implicate him.



The AG maintained his stance on requiring proper plea proposals and transparency, emphasizing that the primary culprits were the public officials involved.



The incident highlights ongoing pressure and challenges in the high-profile trial.