Ambulance Case: You chose witch-hunting over 2.3 million Euros - Prof. Gyampo fires 'ignorant' Gov't

General News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

University of Ghana Political Science lecturer, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has criticized the government for causing financial loss to the state through the mishandling of the ambulance case.



He alleges that the Attorney-General pursued the case to victimize political opponents rather than accept a settlement offer of 2.3 million Euros from Deep Sea.



Professor Gyampo shared his views on Facebook, calling the current administration "ignorant" and accusing it of political vendetta.



His comments follow the Appeals Court's acquittal of Dr. Ato Forson and Mr. Richard Jakpa, resulting in the state losing potential compensation and achieving no conviction.