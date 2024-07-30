You are here: HomeNews2024 07 30Article 1964822

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ambulance Trial: Godfred Dame to appeal acquittal of Ato Forson

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Godfred Yeboah Dame Godfred Yeboah Dame

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has announced plans to challenge the Court of Appeal's ruling in the ambulance trial involving Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The announcement follows the Court of Appeal's decision on Tuesday, July 30, to acquit and discharge Dr Forson, overturning the trial court's directive for him to present his defense.


Read full article

Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment