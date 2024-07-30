Ambulance Trial: Godfred Dame to appeal aqquital of Ato Forson

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has announced plans to challenge the Court of Appeal's ruling in the ambulance trial involving Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.



The announcement follows the Court of Appeal's decision on Tuesday, July 30, to acquit and discharge Dr Forson, overturning the trial court's directive for him to present his defense.





In a 2:1 decision, the Court of Appeal upheld Dr Forson's appeal of no case, which the Attorney-General's Office considers a setback. Godfred Dame expressed concerns that the ruling undermines the fight against impunity and abuse of public office.



He described the decision as "grossly unfair to the nation" and stated that his office would promptly appeal to overturn the Court of Appeal's ruling, aiming to nullify what he termed as an erroneous decision.