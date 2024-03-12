Ambulance case: AG discontinues charges against former Chief Director of Ministry of Health

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Office of the Attorney General (AG) and Ministry of Justice has dropped charges against former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Sylvester Anemana.



Dr. Aneman, the 2nd Accused person together with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson former Deputy Minister for Finance (1st Accused), and Richard Dzakpa (3rd Accused) are standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state to the tune of over €2.37 million following the purchase of ambulances described by the prosecution as ‘unfit’ for purpose.



But, circumstances surrounding his health coupled with the fact that, he is currently out of the Country to India for a kidney transplant, seem to inform the decision of the Attorney General’s Office to discontinue charges against him.



In a Nolle Prosequi filed on March 11, 2024, signed by the Director of Public Prosecution, Mrs Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa, discontinued the proceedings against him.



“Take Notice that the Republic intends that the proceedings against the accused person:

Sylvester Anemana in the above-named case shall not continue,” the Nolle Prosequi dated at the Office of the Attorney-General on March 11, 2024, stated.



The latest development has come to confirm the position taken by the AG at the last Court sitting when the AG indicated that, his office will discontinue proceedings against Dr Anemana.





In Court on Tuesday, March 12, the case was held in Chambers before Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court judge and it was confirmed to the parties.



According to EIB Network Legal Affairs Correspondent, Murtala Inusah, a Nolle Prosequi is a formal notice to discontinue proceedings against an accused person with the AG not required to provide reasons.



Businessman Richard Dzakpa, the third accused is expected to open his defence on March 19, 2024.



Background



The trial of the former Deputy Finance Minister and the two others started on January 18, 2022, before the court presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, a Court of Appeal Judge sitting as an additional High Court Judge.



They have pleaded not guilty to the five counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment of crime, contravention of the Public Procurement Act, and intensionally misapplying public property.



Dr. Forson was granted a GHc3 million self-reconnaissance bail, while Anemana was granted a bail of GHc1 million with three surgeries one of whom must be a public servant not below the rank of a Director.



Businessman, Richard Jakpa on the other hand was granted a bail of GHc5 million bail with three sureties one of whom must be justified with documents of a landed property.



The prosecution led by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, and Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakora-Obuobisa, called five witnesses, including the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu to prove its case.