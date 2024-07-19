Ambulance case: Alban Bagbin to testify in Court as Jakpa’s witness on October 8

General News of Friday, 19 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, is set to testify as a subpoenaed witness for Richard Jakpa, the 3rd accused in an ongoing trial, on October 8, 2024.



This follows a case completion plan outlined by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe.



Other key witnesses include Dr. Alex Segbefia, former Health Minister, and Lt. General Thomas Oppong Peprah, Chief of Defence Staff.



The court has tentatively set November 15, 2024, for judgment.



Jakpa, alongside Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, faces charges of causing financial loss related to ambulance purchases, totaling 2.37 million euros. Both accused have pleaded not guilty.