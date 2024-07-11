Ambulance case: Chief Executive of Big Sea to testify today as Jakpa’s first Witness

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Hamed Sardashti, CEO of Big Sea General Tradings Limited, is set to testify today as the first defense witness for Richard Jakpa in the ongoing ambulance case.



Jakpa, accused alongside former Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson of causing a financial loss of 2.37 million euros in the purchase of ambulances, has raised concerns about the investigation by EOCO.



Sardashti, representing Big Sea, is expected to shed light on the role his company played in the procurement process.



Jakpa has claimed that Big Sea met all necessary criteria for delivering the ambulances.