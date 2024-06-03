Ambulance case: Conduct of Godfred Dame in leaked tape is unbecoming of an Attorney-General – Ato Forson asserts

Politics of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson condemned Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame's alleged coaching of a witness in the ongoing ambulance trial.



Richard Jakpa, the witness, testified to unusual contact from Dame, seeking incriminating evidence against Forson.



The emergence of a purported 16-minute phone conversation between Dame and Jakpa has sparked controversy, with the NDC unveiling the tape, while the NPP dismisses it as doctored.



Forson's legal team filed an affidavit calling for a mistrial due to Dame's conduct. Despite the Attorney-General's office downplaying the tape's significance, Forson asserts that it demonstrates unacceptable behavior unbecoming of the office.