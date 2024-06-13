Ambulance case: Court admits “secret audio recording” into evidence

Politics of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: asaaseradio.com

The High Court, presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe, has allowed a secret audio recording between the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, and Richard Jakpa (3rd accused) to be admitted as evidence in the ambulance case.



The 16-minute recording was played in court, but the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) opposed its inclusion, arguing that insufficient foundation has been laid by the defense.



The court had previously admitted the recording in a separate motion, but the DPP believes it's not relevant to the main trial.