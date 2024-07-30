You are here: HomeNews2024 07 30Article 1964741

Ambulance case: Court of Appeal acquits and discharges Ato Forson

Cassiel Ato Forson Cassiel Ato Forson

The Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson and businessman Richard Jakpa in the ambulance case.

The court overturned the trial court’s order for the defendants to open their defense, ruling instead in favor of the appeal filed by Forson's legal team.

This decision followed the trial court's dismissal of a "submission of no case" by the defense.

The appeal was based on claims of judicial misconduct, including allegations that the Attorney-General attempted to coach a witness.

The acquittal sets aside the earlier ruling and ends the case against Forson and Jakpa.

