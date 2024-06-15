Ambulance case: It’s never true AG only engaged me during Plea-bargaining processes – Jakpa

Politics of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Businessman Richard Jakpa has testified in court that he had meetings with Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame in 2022, prior to the plea-bargaining process in 2023.



He denied claims that the meetings only started after the plea-bargaining process began.



Jakpa stated that he requested a private meeting with the Attorney General to explain the genesis of the ambulance project and why he believed the charges against him were unfounded.



He claimed that the Attorney General assured him he would be acquitted and that their meetings were not related to the plea-bargaining process.



Jakpa also shared documents with the Attorney General, which he still has on his phone and a pen drive.