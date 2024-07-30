Ambulance case: Majority joins Minority to celebrate Ato Forson’s victory

Politics of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: 3news

Parliament's Majority and Minority united to celebrate Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson's legal victory in the ambulance case at the Court of Appeal.



Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin cautioned against labeling the judiciary as partisan.



Haruna Iddrisu praised the court's independent decision but warned the Attorney-General against appealing.



The A-G's office intends to appeal, arguing the decision undermines public accountability.



Forson and two others were acquitted of charges related to importing defective ambulances.



The Court of Appeal ruled insufficient evidence against the accused, criticizing the Health Ministry's handling of the matter.