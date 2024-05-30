Ambulance case: PPP calls for separation of Attorney General and Justice Ministries

Politics of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Angel Online

Remi Edmondson, National Secretary of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has reiterated the party's call to separate the roles of Attorney General and Minister for Justice.



In a Joy News interview, he criticized the politicization of the Attorney General's role, citing the ambulance procurement controversy involving Richard Jakpa.



Edmondson emphasized the need for an independent Attorney General to avoid partisanship and ensure fair investigations.



He called for a national discussion to enhance judicial independence and restore public confidence in the fight against corruption. The PPP plans to issue a press release on the matter.