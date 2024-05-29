Ambulance case: Plea bargaining is not wrong in law – Sophia Akuffo

Politics of Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has emphasized that plea bargaining is lawful in Ghana.



She asserted that the prosecution can negotiate pleas in criminal cases unless there are legal restrictions.



Akuffo also highlighted that even murder cases can be subject to plea bargaining.



Her remarks follow Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame's disclosure of plea bargain letters from Richard Jakpa in the ambulance procurement case.



Dame countered Jakpa's allegations, stating Jakpa sought plea bargains to drop charges.



Akuffo's stance supports the legality of plea bargaining, amid ongoing debate over its role in criminal prosecutions, as exemplified in the ambulance case.