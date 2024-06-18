You are here: HomeNews2024 06 18Article 1951646

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

    

Source: starfm.com.gh

Ambulance case: Richard Jakpa faces Attorney General’s scrutiny today

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa Godfred Dame and Richard Jakpa

Businessman Richard Jakpa faces scrutiny in a high-profile trial over alleged financial misconduct in Ghana's ambulance procurement.

Jakpa's testimony highlighted complexities in government financial procedures, emphasizing Minister of Finance authorization via security seals.

The trial, overseen by Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, involves political implications and intense scrutiny from the Attorney General.

The outcome could influence public trust and governance transparency in Ghana.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment