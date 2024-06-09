Ambulance purchase trial: Dame’s continuous stay could influence the process – Ohene Ntow

Politics of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Nana Ohene Ntow, senior advisor to Independent Presidential Candidate Alan Kyerematen, has expressed concern that Attorney-General Godfred Dame's continued prosecution of the ambulance purchase trial could influence the trial process and public perception.



Despite the trial judge's advice to recuse himself, Dame has chosen to continue prosecuting the case, which Ntow believes could undermine the integrity of the judicial process and the entire governance system.



Ntow also expressed satisfaction with the court's admission of a leaked audio recording between Dame and a defendant as evidence.



He emphasized the need to handle such matters in a way that engenders public confidence.