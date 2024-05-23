Ambulance trial: A-G has engaged me at odd hours to implicate Ato Forson – Richard Jakpa

General News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: 3news

In the ambulance purchase trial, the third accused, Richard Jakpa, has claimed that Attorney-General Godfred Dame approached him to implicate Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



Jakpa, under cross-examination, accused Dame of trying to make him defend the Minority Leader. Jakpa alleged Dame had engaged him at odd hours to build a case against Forson and threatened to reveal evidence if pressured.



The accusation visibly shocked and angered Forson.



Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe intervened to calm Jakpa, who refused to drink water due to his anger.



The case was temporarily adjourned after a private discussion between the judge, the Attorney-General, and Forson's lawyers.