3news

Ambulance trial: A-G has engaged me at odd hours to implicate Ato Forson – Richard Jakpa

In the ambulance purchase trial, the third accused, Richard Jakpa, has claimed that Attorney-General Godfred Dame approached him to implicate Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Jakpa, under cross-examination, accused Dame of trying to make him defend the Minority Leader. Jakpa alleged Dame had engaged him at odd hours to build a case against Forson and threatened to reveal evidence if pressured.

The accusation visibly shocked and angered Forson.

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe intervened to calm Jakpa, who refused to drink water due to his anger.

The case was temporarily adjourned after a private discussion between the judge, the Attorney-General, and Forson's lawyers.

