Ambulance trial: Court processes are not for political vendetta – Kpebu

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: 3news

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has criticized the use of court processes to intimidate political opponents, following allegations by Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance trial, against the Attorney-General (A-G).



Jakpa claimed the A-G repeatedly pressured him to implicate Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.



Kpebu described this as "suborning a witness" and emphasized that courts should ensure justice, not serve political vendettas.



The A-G's office denied the allegations, stating Jakpa sought plea bargaining, which was not accepted, and claimed to have evidence of Dr. Forson requesting case discontinuation.