Ambulance trial: Court to rule on Ato Forson, Jakpa’s four applications today

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, presiding over the ambulance trial, is set to deliver rulings on applications by Dr. Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, including requests to discontinue the trial and mistrial.



These applications stem from allegations against the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, who allegedly met with Jakpa to implicate Forson.



The AG opposes these applications, arguing they aim to abort legitimate prosecution.



The rulings will also address objections raised by Jakpa's counsel against the AG's affidavit in opposition. The judge's decision will be based on extensive documents filed by both sides, without oral submissions.