Ambulance trial: Third accused Richard Jakpa sacks his lawyer

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The third accused person in the ambulance purchase saga, Richard Jakpa has dismissed his counsel, Thomas Aubynn.



On Tuesday, the businessman was expected to open his defense following the Attorney-General’s discontinuation of the case against the second accused, Dr Sylvester Anemana.



But when the case was called, lead counsel for the third accused, Lawyer Thomas Aubynn indicated to the court that his client had told him that he no longer required his services.



Presiding judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe accordingly discharged Thomas Aubynn.



Richard Jakpa pleaded with the court for a week’s adjournment to enable him to seek the services of another lawyer, but his plea was rejected by the court.



Justice Asare-Botwe noted that per the Court’s plan, he was to open his defense today and hence ordered him to do so.



Richard Jakpa, together with former Deputy Finance Minister and Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Dr Sylvester Anemana a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health are standing trial for willfully causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state, through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health, among other charges.