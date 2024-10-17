Amenfi Central: Disqualification of NDC PC is attempt to rig the elections, we’ll fight it – Fifi Kwetey

General News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: 3news

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of attempting to rig the elections in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the disqualification of their Amenfi Central parliamentary candidate, Joana Gyan Cudjoe.



At a press conference on October 17, NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey stated that the party would challenge the decision in court, calling the EC’s actions “a travesty of justice.”



He emphasized that the September 2024 elections invalidated the previous May elections, making the grounds for disqualification legally baseless.



The NDC has filed an injunction to prevent the EC from printing ballots for the parliamentary elections in Amenfi Central, describing the disqualification as mischievous and disingenuous.