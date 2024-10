Politics of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: GNA

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central, has advanced four months' salaries for teachers in five local schools.



This initiative, covering October to January, aims to improve teaching conditions in rural areas with staffing shortages.



Cudjoe emphasized the importance of motivation for teachers to enhance educational outcomes and urged political leaders to prioritize education in their campaigns.