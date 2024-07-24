You are here: HomeNews2024 07 24Article 1963091

Amenfi Central PC Joana Gyan courts UK investment for local growth

Joana Gyan, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi Central, is on a crucial diplomatic mission in the UK to attract investments for her constituency.

During her visit, she has engaged with British business leaders and policymakers in London's Mayfair, focusing on investment opportunities in agriculture, mining, and tourism.

Gyan aims to showcase Amenfi Central's potential and foster partnerships to drive regional growth.

She expressed excitement about promoting her constituency and emphasized her commitment to leveraging international relations for local development, aiming to position Amenfi Central as a prime investment destination.

