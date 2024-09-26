Amenfi East: Hundreds including Chiefs defy rain to welcome John Mahama’s Vice Presidential Candidate

Politics of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: radiogoldlive.com

Despite a heavy downpour, hundreds of NDC supporters gathered at Amenfi East to welcome Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the party's vice-presidential candidate.



The rally, held at Bodie, attracted youth, elders, and traditional leaders eager to see Ghana’s first female vice-presidential nominee from a major political party.



Supporters viewed the rain as a blessing, with some stating that the NDC’s iconic umbrella symbolically protected them.



Prof. Opoku-Agyemang thanked the crowd and shared the NDC’s plans to launch a 24-hour economy and establish a women’s development bank to support women entrepreneurs.