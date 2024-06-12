Amenfi East NPP PC arrested – Municipal Chief Executive

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi East, Ernest Frimpong, has been invited for questioning by the police.



This comes after a viral video showed him encouraging illegal miners to attack military or security officers who try to stop them.



The Municipal Chief Executive, Frederick Korankye, reported the matter to the police and described Frimpong's statements as "unfortunate".



Frimpong has been reporting to the police since June 11 and his statement has been taken.



The Ghana Armed Forces has also warned the public against attacking soldiers, stating it is a grave offense.