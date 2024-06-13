You are here: HomeNews2024 06 13Article 1950125
news

General News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Amenfi East NPP PC released after Police interrogation over viral video

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ernest Frimpong Ernest Frimpong

Ernest Frimpong, NPP’s 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi East, has been released by the Tarkwa Police after questioning his controversial comments in a viral video.

Frimpong, who appeared to urge miners to retaliate against police and soldiers extorting money, denied endorsing illegal mining or inciting violence. He claimed his remarks were taken out of context from a longer discussion

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment