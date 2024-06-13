Amenfi East NPP PC released after Police interrogation over viral video

General News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Ernest Frimpong, NPP’s 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi East, has been released by the Tarkwa Police after questioning his controversial comments in a viral video.



Frimpong, who appeared to urge miners to retaliate against police and soldiers extorting money, denied endorsing illegal mining or inciting violence. He claimed his remarks were taken out of context from a longer discussion



Municipal Chief Executive Frederick Korankye condemned Frimpong’s comments, urging miners to cooperate with security forces to eliminate illegal mining. Korankye emphasized the importance of obtaining necessary documentation and permits for mining, urging adherence to legal procedures.



Korankye assured miners of government support in securing the proper documents and highlighted the importance of collaborating with security services to prevent illegal activities and ensure community safety.



He stressed the need for responsible mining practices to protect the environment and community resources.