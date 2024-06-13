Amenfi East NPP Parliamentary candidate granted bail

Politics of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Ernest Frimpong, the NPP's 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi East, was released by the Tarkwa Police after being questioned over a viral video.



In the video, he appeared to encourage illegal miners to attack security personnel who try to stop them.



Frimpong denied endorsing illegal mining or encouraging violence and claimed his words were taken out of context.



The Municipal Chief Executive has described his statements as "unfortunate". The Ghana Armed Forces has also warned the public against attacking soldiers, stating it is a grave offense.