American Airlines sued for removing Black passengers from flight

General News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: Reuters

American Airlines is facing a lawsuit for race discrimination after three Black men were temporarily removed from a flight due to an alleged body odor issue, which the men claim was not true and they were targeted based on their race.



The men are seeking damages for pain and suffering and punitive damages.



This incident is part of a series of allegations that American discriminates against Black passengers, including a complaint from a Black retired judge and separate incidents involving track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson and musician David Ryan Harris.



In 2017, the NAACP urged Black travelers not to fly American due to racially-based incidents, but later withdrew its advisory after the airline agreed to update its policies and train employees on implicit bias.