Source: BBC

Americans freed in Russia prisoner swap reunite with families

The exchange was held in Turkey

Three Americans, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, have returned to the U.S. following a significant prisoner swap with Russia.

The exchange, held in Turkey, also involved former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

U.S. President Joe Biden hailed the release as a diplomatic success, while Russia welcomed back several prisoners, including a notorious Russian agent.

The swap, which included 24 prisoners from various countries, marks the largest exchange since the Cold War and highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions.

