Americans freed in Russia prisoner swap reunite with families

General News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: BBC

Three Americans, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, have returned to the U.S. following a significant prisoner swap with Russia.



The exchange, held in Turkey, also involved former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.



U.S. President Joe Biden hailed the release as a diplomatic success, while Russia welcomed back several prisoners, including a notorious Russian agent.



The swap, which included 24 prisoners from various countries, marks the largest exchange since the Cold War and highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions.